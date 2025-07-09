Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 516 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of ITT worth $24,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,564,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,237,000 after acquiring an additional 326,947 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,560,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $222,947,000 after acquiring an additional 169,054 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,366,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $195,256,000 after acquiring an additional 169,944 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $162,784,000 after acquiring an additional 171,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $134,433,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT opened at $157.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.94 and a 200 day moving average of $142.96. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.64 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.22 million. ITT had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

ITT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

