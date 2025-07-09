Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $26,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock opened at $72.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

View Our Latest Report on MKC

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.