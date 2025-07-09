Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 1,431.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,143,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069,160 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Element Solutions worth $25,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,244,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,685,000 after purchasing an additional 249,280 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,026,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,825,000 after purchasing an additional 146,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,174,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,727,000 after buying an additional 325,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,921,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,282,000 after buying an additional 1,301,602 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESI. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Element Solutions Stock Down 1.0%

ESI opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. Element Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $593.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

