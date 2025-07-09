Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937,873 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Archrock worth $24,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Archrock alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Archrock by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,358,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,693,000 after buying an additional 34,272 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth $36,241,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 42,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $1,029,461.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 275,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,060.39. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archrock Stock Up 0.3%

AROC opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Archrock had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 64.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AROC shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Archrock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AROC

Archrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.