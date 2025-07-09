Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $26,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CSWI opened at $305.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.92. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.84 and a 52-week high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.82 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSW Industrials

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.49, for a total value of $280,745.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,952.66. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,742,272. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,806 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CSW Industrials

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.