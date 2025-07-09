Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,218 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 648,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,218 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $23,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.83. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $49.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $45.00 target price on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 36,508 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $1,619,129.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,279,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,742,099.60. The trade was a 2.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 100,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 967,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,520,732. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 458,113 shares of company stock worth $21,024,817. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

