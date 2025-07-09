Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,663 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Toll Brothers worth $24,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,924,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 24,475.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,400,000 after buying an additional 1,110,192 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $106,428,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $54,929,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,528,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,509,000 after buying an additional 410,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.85.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $117.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.14 and a 200 day moving average of $112.75.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.