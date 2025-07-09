Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,066 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of AECOM worth $28,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AECOM alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,718,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,196,000 after purchasing an additional 373,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,680,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,305,000 after purchasing an additional 691,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,495,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AECOM by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,664,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,844,000 after purchasing an additional 580,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,360,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,330,000 after purchasing an additional 38,177 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE:ACM opened at $115.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.37.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACM

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.