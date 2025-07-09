Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,623 Shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 729,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,623 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $27,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 503.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 815.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. National Bank Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.47 million. National Bank had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NBHC. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on National Bank from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on National Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

