Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,871 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,871 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $27,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59,220.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,423,000 after purchasing an additional 308,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 486.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,559,000 after purchasing an additional 177,540 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 20,286.0% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 104,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,933,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $484.95 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $366.92 and a 52 week high of $531.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $465.86 and its 200-day moving average is $459.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,912. The trade was a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.88.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

