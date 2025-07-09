Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 414 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $25,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,177,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial set a $212.00 target price on Texas Roadhouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $149,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,960.64. The trade was a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the sale, the director owned 38,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,941. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $188.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.60. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.73 and a 52 week high of $206.04. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

