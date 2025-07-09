Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,536 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Huntington Bancshares worth $24,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,599,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $855,802,000 after buying an additional 2,310,502 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,434,000 after buying an additional 8,759,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,826,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,422,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,658,000 after buying an additional 2,241,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,679,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,542 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $216,323.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 337,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,335,109.41. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $964,008.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 326,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,182.64. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,375 shares of company stock worth $3,049,277. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

