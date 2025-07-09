Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,885 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,885 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Global Payments worth $28,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9,580.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.27.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

