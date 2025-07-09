Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,651 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $25,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2,533.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.74. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

