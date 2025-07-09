Private Trust Co. NA Buys 2,534 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 777.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 37,257 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 139,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 24,352 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FELG opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.