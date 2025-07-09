Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 617.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Okta were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Okta by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth $47,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 3,507.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 581 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $58,268.49. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,021.28. The trade was a 17.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,000. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,347. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Okta from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

OKTA stock opened at $97.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 154.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.82. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.74.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. Okta had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

