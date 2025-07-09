Private Trust Co. NA Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEHC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.98.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research set a $95.00 price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.