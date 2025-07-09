Private Trust Co. NA Has $73,000 Stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCOW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,916,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000.

GCOW stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $38.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.16.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

