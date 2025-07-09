Private Trust Co. NA Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Pickering Energy Partners lowered Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price objective on Coterra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.35.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

