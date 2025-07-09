Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,121 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 115,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 207,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 163,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.48.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $964,008.73. Following the sale, the vice president owned 326,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,182.64. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 42,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $623,318.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 592,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,991.68. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,277 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

