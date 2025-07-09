Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 149 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,605,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,265,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,337,000 after buying an additional 5,624,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,450,000 after buying an additional 96,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $326,959,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,565,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,255,000 after buying an additional 1,037,413 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $111.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $103.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $114.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.54.

ARE opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.42, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average of $86.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.37 and a 12-month high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 694.74%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

