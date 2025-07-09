Private Trust Co. NA Raises Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $103.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $119.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.39.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

