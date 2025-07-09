Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 118,250.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 17.8% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 9.9%

FMAY opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $42.24 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $939.75 million, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.