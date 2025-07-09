Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $290.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $330.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PGR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.94.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $251.39 on Monday. Progressive has a twelve month low of $207.50 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The firm has a market cap of $147.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.46 and a 200 day moving average of $265.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Progressive will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $1,041,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,829.82. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $329,901.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,955.98. This represents a 4.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,705 shares of company stock worth $11,450,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 296.8% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

