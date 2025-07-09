Promising Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Research – July 7th

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer, BigBear.ai, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Bit Digital, QUALCOMM, and Tempus AI are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business revolves around the development, sale or deployment of AI technologies—ranging from machine learning algorithms and neural networks to robotics and cloud-based AI services. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to rapid technological advancements, digital transformation trends and the growing adoption of AI across industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.16. The company had a trading volume of 15,353,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,118,873. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.43. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 87,989,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,029,030. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 3.46.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526,390. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $259.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded down $8.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,036.28. The company had a trading volume of 409,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,259. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,003.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $962.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Bit Digital (BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBT traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.78. 104,644,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,336,040. The firm has a market cap of $787.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 5.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. Bit Digital has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QCOM stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.55. 2,286,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,522,857. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $211.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.32 and a 200-day moving average of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

NASDAQ TEM traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.70. 4,470,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,410,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average is $54.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.50. Tempus AI has a 1 year low of $30.81 and a 1 year high of $91.45.

