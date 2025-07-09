Promising Entertainment Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 7th

Get alerts:

WNS, Alibaba Group, and BigBear.ai are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is creating, producing, distributing or monetizing entertainment content and experiences—such as film and TV studios, streaming platforms, music labels, video-game developers, theme parks and live-event promoters. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to consumer spending on media, leisure and related technology trends, with their performance driven by box-office results, subscription growth, intellectual-property success and broader entertainment-industry cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

WNS (WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

NYSE:WNS traded up $9.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.74. The stock had a trading volume of 20,193,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,307. WNS has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.91.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,247,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,955,366. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.19 and its 200-day moving average is $114.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $72.95 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $253.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.65. 130,918,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,189,026. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 3.46.

