Promising Esports Stocks To Follow Today – July 7th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Sphere Entertainment, Madison Square Garden, and GameSquare are the five Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from competitive video gaming and related activities. This can include game developers, tournament organizers, team organizations, streaming platforms, hardware manufacturers, and sponsorship-driven media outlets. Investing in esports stocks lets individuals gain exposure to the rapidly growing market for professional gaming and digital entertainment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,903. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.43. The company had a trading volume of 128,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,727. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $228.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of SPHR stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.56. 313,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. Sphere Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88.

Madison Square Garden (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of MSGS stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.15. 58,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,285. Madison Square Garden has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $237.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 976.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.05.

GameSquare (GAME)

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

Shares of GAME traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.93. 796,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. GameSquare has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $36.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.

