Protech Home Medical (CVE:PTQ) Shares Down 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PTQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.04 and last traded at C$8.24. Approximately 184,783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 445,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.68.
Protech Home Medical Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$232.51 million and a PE ratio of -179.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.24.
About Protech Home Medical
Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.
