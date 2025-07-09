Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Sells $116,657.01 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.23, for a total transaction of $116,657.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,717,460.24. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Qualys alerts:

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 845 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $118,266.20.

On Monday, May 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 1,018 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $129,031.50.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Joo Mi Kim sold 1,358 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $169,573.46.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $147.78 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $112.61 and a one year high of $170.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 52.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 27.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Qualys and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Qualys

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.