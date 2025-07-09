Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Trading Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $30.30. Approximately 443,260 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 520% from the average daily volume of 71,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

Quebecor Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33.

Quebecor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. The Telecommunications segment offers internet access, television distribution, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.