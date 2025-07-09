Randall Hobbs Sells 846 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) EVP Randall Hobbs sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,250. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Woodward alerts:

Randall Hobbs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 18th, Randall Hobbs sold 500 shares of Woodward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Randall Hobbs sold 500 shares of Woodward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $115,000.00.

Woodward Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of WWD stock opened at $249.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.44. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $255.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.61 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.36%. Woodward’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Woodward

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,328,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,133,000 after acquiring an additional 751,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $120,220,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 44,162.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,187,000 after acquiring an additional 471,217 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,175,000 after acquiring an additional 367,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $31,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.