RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $256.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $231.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s current price.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RNR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $277.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on RNR

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $240.80 on Monday. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $210.51 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.50.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.17). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $82,847.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,009.16. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,587.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,986,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.