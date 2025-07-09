Reviewing EVE (EVEX) and Its Rivals

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “AEROSP/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare EVE to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares EVE and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EVE
|N/A
|-$138.17 million
|-13.45
|EVE Competitors
|$18.81 billion
|$730.78 million
|9.62
EVE’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than EVE. EVE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares EVE and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EVE
|N/A
|-138.86%
|-57.79%
|EVE Competitors
|-410.26%
|-70.31%
|-14.00%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EVE and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|EVE
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
|EVE Competitors
|392
|2131
|3305
|120
|2.53
EVE presently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential downside of 9.91%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 3.29%. Given EVE’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EVE has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Volatility and Risk
EVE has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVE’s peers have a beta of 1.20, indicating that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
EVE peers beat EVE on 10 of the 13 factors compared.
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.
