Reviewing United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) & Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI)

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) and Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Volatility & Risk

United Bankshares has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. United Bankshares pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Financial Services pays out 59.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bankshares has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years and Eagle Financial Services has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. United Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

70.8% of United Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of United Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for United Bankshares and Eagle Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bankshares 0 4 0 0 2.00 Eagle Financial Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

United Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $40.63, indicating a potential upside of 6.32%. Eagle Financial Services has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.69%. Given Eagle Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Financial Services is more favorable than United Bankshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Bankshares and Eagle Financial Services”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares $1.63 billion 3.34 $373.00 million $2.69 14.20 Eagle Financial Services $112.88 million 1.59 $15.34 million $2.07 16.14

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Services. United Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares United Bankshares and Eagle Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares 22.35% 7.36% 1.21% Eagle Financial Services 5.68% 9.57% 0.67%

Summary

United Bankshares beats Eagle Financial Services on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans and leases to small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; construction and real estate loans, such as commercial and residential mortgages, and loans secured by owner-occupied real estate; personal, student, credit card receivables, personal, commercial, and floor plan loans; and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides credit cards; safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment and security services; services to correspondent banks, including buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and internet and telephone banking services. Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services, as well as investment management and retirement planning services. United Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

About Eagle Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. The company also offers personal and retirement plan services; investment services comprising tax-deferred annuities, IRAs and rollovers, mutual funds, retirement plans, college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, fixed income investing, brokerage CDs, and full service or discount brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. In addition, it provides ATM and debit cards; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, as well as other commercial deposit account services, such as ACH origination and remote deposit capture services. The company operates through twelve full-service branches, two loan production offices, one wealth management office, and one drive-through only facility, as well as 13 ATM locations in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Warrenton, Leesburg, Ashburn, and Fairfax. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.