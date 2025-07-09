Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.07.

RVTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Institutional Trading of Revvity

Revvity Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Revvity by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,761,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,170,000 after buying an additional 2,969,326 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Revvity by 25.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,563,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,863,000 after buying an additional 1,932,314 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revvity by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,058,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,939,000 after buying an additional 1,372,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $127,801,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Revvity by 15,023.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 287,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,368,000 after buying an additional 285,137 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $100.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.71. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $664.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.91%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Further Reading

