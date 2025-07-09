Sadot Group (SDOT) vs. The Competition Financial Analysis

Profitability

This table compares Sadot Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sadot Group 0.71% -4.85% -1.03% Sadot Group Competitors -5.00% -201.12% -2.18%

Risk and Volatility

Sadot Group has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sadot Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.66, suggesting that their average share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Sadot Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Sadot Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sadot Group $700.94 million $3.99 million 5.83 Sadot Group Competitors $13.76 billion $1.19 billion 18.97

This table compares Sadot Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sadot Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sadot Group. Sadot Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sadot Group rivals beat Sadot Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Sadot Group Company Profile

Sadot Group Inc. provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc. and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc. Sadot Group Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

