Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Major Shareholder Edward K. Christian Trust Sells 5,300 Shares

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward K. Christian Trust sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $70,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 908,708 shares in the company, valued at $12,004,032.68. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edward K. Christian Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 1st, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 6,269 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $81,810.45.

On Friday, June 27th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 1,990 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $25,651.10.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 4,400 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $57,728.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 33 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $412.83.

On Monday, June 16th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 50 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $625.00.

On Thursday, June 12th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 305 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $3,873.50.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 70 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $885.50.

On Thursday, June 5th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 9,583 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $121,895.76.

Saga Communications Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SGA opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.29. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03.

Saga Communications Dividend Announcement

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Saga Communications had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Saga Communications, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Saga Communications

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the first quarter valued at about $529,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

See Also

