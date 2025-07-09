Sanjeev Aggarwal Sells 12,677 Shares of Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 12,677 shares of Everspin Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $86,457.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 595,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,097.78. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjeev Aggarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,327 shares of Everspin Tech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $112,105.69.

Everspin Tech Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. Everspin Tech has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $151.90 million, a P/E ratio of -338.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Everspin Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Tech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Everspin Tech by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Everspin Tech by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Everspin Tech by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Everspin Tech by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Everspin Tech by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Tech Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

Featured Articles

