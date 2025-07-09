Scotiabank Raises H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s current price.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HR.UN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6%

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of HR.UN opened at C$11.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.98. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$8.90 and a 12-month high of C$12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68.

(Get Free Report)

H&R REIT is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts with total post-Primaris spin-off pro forma assets of approximately $10.7 billion. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high quality office, industrial, residential and retail properties comprising over 29.4 million square feet post-Primaris spin off.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.