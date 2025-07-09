Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) CEO Paul Badawi Sells 23,637 Shares

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Badawi sold 23,637 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $98,093.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,986,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,845,813.45. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 54.62% and a negative net margin of 63.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.60 price target (up previously from $3.20) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sight Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Sight Sciences from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SGHT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sight Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.