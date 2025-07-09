Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.06 and traded as high as $74.35. Silicon Motion Technology shares last traded at $72.34, with a volume of 235,444 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.06.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $166.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 61.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 519.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

