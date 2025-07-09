SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of SK Telecom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SK Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SK Telecom stock opened at $22.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. SK Telecom has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. SK Telecom had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SK Telecom will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

