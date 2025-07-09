SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO) Trading 0.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.47 and last traded at $47.47. 412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.06.

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.66.

About SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF

The SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (MOTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund which has exposure to global companies involved in the advancement of transportation. MOTO was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by SmartETFs.

