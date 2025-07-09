Social Media Stocks Worth Watching – July 7th

Get alerts:

Asset Entities, Vertiv, Shopify, Mondelez International, and HubSpot are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose primary business involves operating platforms for social networking and user-generated content. Their market value is driven by metrics such as user growth, engagement levels, advertising revenue and the regulatory environment. Examples include Meta Platforms (Facebook), Twitter and Snap Inc. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Asset Entities (ASST)

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Shares of ASST stock traded up $3.16 on Monday, reaching $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 87,635,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,329,517. The stock has a market cap of $117.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 17.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. Asset Entities has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $13.42.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT stock traded down $2.12 on Monday, reaching $125.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,026,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,530,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 73.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.25 and a 200-day moving average of $103.33. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

NYSE SHOP traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.77. 2,735,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,297,401. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.72. Shopify has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $150.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.80. 3,376,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,226,251. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.03. Mondelez International has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.48.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

NYSE HUBS traded down $5.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $554.89. 323,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,521. The company’s 50-day moving average is $598.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $643.09. HubSpot has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,233.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.66.

