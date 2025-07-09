SoFi Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 513,876 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 66% compared to the average volume of 309,842 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,253,944.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 289,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,422.62. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $154,137.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 203,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,950.42. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 274,095 shares of company stock worth $3,939,168 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $20.89.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

