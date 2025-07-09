Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.10.

SLNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $67.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

In other news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $316,970.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,928.56. This represents a 22.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1,154.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $87.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of -2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 19.64 and a current ratio of 19.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $61.98.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

