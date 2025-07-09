Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sonos were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sonos alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of SONO opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SONO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sonos from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SONO

Insider Transactions at Sonos

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 111,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,025.32. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 13,193,104 shares in the company, valued at $136,416,695.36. This represents a 0.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,075,016 shares of company stock valued at $10,826,090. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.