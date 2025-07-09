Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Should You Buy?

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.40). 188,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 179,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50 ($1.37).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 94.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.45.

In related news, insider Sandy Adam bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £23,750 ($32,286.57). Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

The Springfield Group is one of the largest homebuilders in Scotland. Made up of six well-established and respected brands –Springfield Properties, Springfield Partnerships, Dawn Homes, Walker Group, Tulloch Homes and Mactaggart & Mickel Homes – we deliver high quality, energy efficient homes across multiple tenures for people that need them.

