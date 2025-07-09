SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.53% of SPS Commerce worth $26,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4,155.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.56.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $139.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25 and a beta of 0.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $218.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.59.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $181.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.57 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

