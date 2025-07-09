St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,410 ($19.17) price target on the stock.
St. James’s Place Stock Performance
LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,199 ($16.30) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,097.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,008.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,004.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 537 ($7.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,207 ($16.41).
About St. James’s Place
We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.
